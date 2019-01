Five awaiting trial prisoners are on the run after escaping from police custody while being transferred to Nelspruit Correctional Services, Mpumalanga police said on Friday.

Samson Mkansi, 34, Reckson Mashabane, 50, Isaac Ngobeni, 34, Given Zitha, 33, and Simon Mhlanga, 34, are at large.

Another five men, who also broke free while being transported from Skukuza on Thursday, were recaptured, spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement. They were apprehended after police management implemented its 72-hour activation plan.

"The escapees allegedly freed themselves at an intersection just before the Nelspruit Correctional Services and the manner in which they escaped is [being] investigated," Hlathi said.

"The suspects are all facing charges of illegal hunting, trespassing and unlawful possession of a firearm. [They] will now each face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody."

Anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts can call Colonel Ernest Maoka on 082 318 9843 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.