Five people in Alexandra under quarantine after contact with Covid-19-positive man

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that five people in Alexandra are under quarantine after coming into contact with a man who tested positive for Covid-19.

The man ignored an instruction to remain in isolation, pending the confirmation of his test results, and travelled to Limpopo before the start of the national lockdown last week.

He was traced to Limpopo, where he is currently being held in isolation at a health facility, said the department in a statement on Monday.

“The people in quarantine are awaiting their results.

“All known close contacts have already been identified, tested, and are in quarantine pending results. Our tracing team will continue to work on the tracking and tracing of other possible contacts. We are urging communities to take heed of the lockdown measures and act responsibly, so that together we can contain and prevent the further spread of Covid-19,” read the statement.

Earlier, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile, while visiting Ekurhuleni, refused to comment on the matter, saying it was up to his health counterpart Bandile Masuku to give details on such matters.

However, on Saturday, the SABC reported that a man who had tested positive in Gauteng was arrested at a village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo after travelling to the province instead of self-isolating at home as instructed.

After receiving his results, the tracer team in Gauteng had struggled to locate him until they located him in Limpopo, SABC said.

The broadcaster said he was traced by a team of tracers, provincial health department officials as well as members of the SA Police Service.

Two South Africans have died from the coronavirus, while 1 280 others have tested positive.

Gauteng, with 584 confirmed cases, is the epicentre of the virus in the country.

Government announced a nationwide lockdown last week in a bid to prevent it from spreading, with fears of the dire consequences should it reach some of the country’s townships, many of which are densely populated.