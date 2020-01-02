 

Five people killed in accidents across the Western Cape

2020-01-02 09:32
Five people, including a pedestrian, died in three separate accidents in the Western Cape.

In one incident, three people died and one was injured when two vehicles collided on the R44 at Black Pearl wine estate in Paarl, during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the injured man was taken to Paarl provincial hospital for treatment.

In another incident in Nyanga, the driver of a Toyota Avanza was killed after hitting two pedestrians on Thursday morning.

"Both [pedestrians] have slight injuries," Africa said, adding that the driver was killed when the vehicle crashed into a concrete pole.

In Somerset West, one pedestrian was killed on New Year's Day on Wednesday evening after being hit by a vehicle on the R44 at Avontuur Farm, close to Winery Road.

 - Compiled by Alex Mitchley


