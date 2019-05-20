 

Five quotes that sealed Rob Packham's fate

Jenna Etheridge

Murder accused Robert ‘Rob’ Packham during closing arguments of his trial at the Western Cape High Court on April 25, 2019 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24

Murder accused Robert ‘Rob’ Packham during closing arguments of his trial at the Western Cape High Court on April 25, 2019 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24 (Jaco Marais)

Constantia businessman Rob Packham was on Monday found guilty of killing his wife Gill in February 2018 and for attempting to defeat the ends of justice by setting her car and body alight.

He remained expressionless as he was led away to the court's holding cells, ahead of sentencing on Tuesday.

Here are five quotes from Western Cape High Court Judge Elize Steyn that sealed his fate:

1) Credibility

"... the accused was a crafty, competent deceiver who was living what has shown to be a selfish, destructive life... the accused has shown himself to be an accomplished liar and deceiver who deceived his wife and to an extent his paramour, as well as his family."

2) State Witnesses

"I am satisfied with and accept the evidence of all the State witnesses, whom I find honest, reliable, consistent and credible, and whose versions, carefully weighed up, were reasonably, possibly true... Gray and Thomas [eyewitnesses] both had a good opportunity of observation."

3) Demeanour

"The accused did not act in a manner expected of a distraught and later bereaved husband and when he was challenged about his conduct, he responded in a manner incompatible with the situation. During the proceedings in court, the accused did not express emotion, not even when the pathologist gave gruesome evidence of the injuries to the deceased."

4) Evidence

"The totality of the evidence points overwhelmingly to the guilt of the accused considering legal principles quoted. I find that the State has discharged the onus resting on it to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. His version is clearly fabricated, cannot reasonably, possibly or probably be true and is rejected."

5) Judge's finding

"The only reasonable inference from the totality of evidence before court is that the accused was the person who killed his wife, placed her in the boot of her own vehicle and set the vehicle alight to dispose of incriminating evidence. Thereafter he supplied false information to the police. The manner and cause of death, and the nature of the injuries sustained show that the accused had the direct intention to kill the deceased."

