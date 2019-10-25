 

Five years for man with child porn on his devices

2019-10-25 22:10

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, of which five were suspended, for having child porn on his tablet and cellphone, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday. 

On Thursday, the Port Shepstone Regional Court sentenced Bret Allen Steven to the 10 years.

Provincial family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit detectives, specialising in serial and electronic crimes, arrested him on March 30 after he was found in possession of 476 images on his tablet and cellphone. 

He was declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be recorded in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hewitt rape survivor on parole decision: 'It's amazing to be heard'

2019-10-25 21:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Activist groups picket outside Gupta compound on Diwali eve
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 19:13 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Rooiels 19:12 PM
Road name: R44 Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four lucky winners on Friday 2019-10-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 