Five youths wounded in drive-by shooting in Uitenhage

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after five people were shot and wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting while standing on the side of the road in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the five youths, aged between 18 and 24, were standing on the corner of Grasvoël and Pelican streets in Kamesh, when a passenger in a red Toyota Corolla Sprinter allegedly fired several shots at the group as the car drove past them.

"All five victims started running in different directions but unfortunately all victims sustained gunshot wounds," police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said in a statement.

"The motive for the shooting is unknown, and the suspects are still at large."

All five victims were rushed to hospital.

"The police are looking at all possibilities and anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Marlon Van Heerden at 082 441 7624 or 041 988 8200," Nkohli added.

