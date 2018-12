A house in Belhar burns after allegedly being petrol bombed on December 22, 2018. Sources told News24 the house belongs to Colin Booysen. (Supplied)

Firefighters battled a blaze at a house in Belhar, Cape Town, in a suspected petrol bomb attack on Saturday.

It's understood the house is owned by Cape Town taxi boss and underworld figure Colin Booysen, although it's not his primary residence.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services confirmed to News24 that they had responded to a house fire in Belhar on Saturday afternoon.

“I can confirm that we responded and the fire has been extinguished. The cause of that fire has not yet been determined. I cannot confirm who the owner of that house is,” fire and rescue services spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Sources told News24 Booysen's sons and bodyguards live at the property.

News24 has also seen a text message warning an unknown group of people travelling in the area to be "extra careful" as there could be retaliation attacks.

Last week Booysen, whose brother Jerome "Donkey" Booysen is alleged to be the boss of the Sexy Boys gang, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court for allegedly intimidating a witness.

It is alleged that on December 6, he confronted a witness to a murder which he and his bodyguards are accused of.

Colin Booysen and the bodyguards, Calvin Abels and Vuyiswa Macingwana, are accused of murdering Adrian Pietersen in a shootout in Belhar, Cape Town, on September 28.

Booysen - along with Nafiz Modack, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje - is also on trial for allegedly strong-arming Cape Town restaurant and nightclub owners into accepting their security services.

Police have confirmed that there was a fire at the premises, but said no case was being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated during the course of the day.