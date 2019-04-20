FLASH BACK: Fuming client crashes into Standard Bank while another urinates on FNB floor

Irate banking clients have made headlines in the past month with one crashing a car into a bank branch and another peeing on the floor in full glare of the public eye.

A woman was taken into custody in March after she allegedly drove her car into a Standard Bank branch on the East Rand after a teller allegedly failed to help her.

"She had an argument with a teller about the withdrawal of money. The bank could not help her so she got very angry," SAPS spokesperson Captain Pheelo Mothapo told News24 at the time. "She exited, climbed into her vehicle and drove into the bank," he explained.



"For one hour we've been fighting. The toilets are locked," said the angry woman, who had hiked the back of her skirt up and begun to urinate on the floor of an FNB branch in Kempton Park, Gauteng in March.

With her legs stretched to protect her pumps, she let rip at the people filming her, over how she had battled to get access to a toilet.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



