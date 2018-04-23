 

Flood warning issued for Cape Town as cold front lands

2018-04-23 15:47

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows floods sweeping through SA

2017-02-22 10:35

Flood warnings have been issued for the eastern parts of Eastern Cape, southern KwaZulu-Natal, the southern and western parts of the Free State and eastern Northern Cape, and Johannesburg and its surrounding areas.WATCH

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management centre has been placed on alert after the South African Weather Service issued an advisory warning of localised flooding on Monday evening.

Disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said a cold front was expected to make landfall late in the afternoon.

Rainfall of 5mm to 20mm could be expected, with 20-35mm over the western mountains, she said. 

"Rain is expected mainly for the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading to the south coast late evening. According to the forecast, 5-20mm can be expected for the western parts, with 25-30mm over the mountainous areas," she said.

Heavy downpours, pooling and flooding in parts of the Cape metropole, Winelands and Overberg district were also possible, Powell warned.

"Morning showers are still expected for [Tuesday], clearing in the afternoon. A cut-off low is expected to approach from the west on Wednesday, bringing rain for the western parts of the Western Cape in the evening, into Thursday morning."

"Heavy downpours, flooding and strong winds may be expected in places over the Cape metropole, Winelands and Overberg district. Minor to possibly significant impacts can be expected."

The disaster risk management centre as well as other City departments were on alert for "any incidents that may require a response", Powell said. She advised the public to report weather-related risks or incidents to its emergency communication centre on 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of 6-year-old niece

2018-04-23 15:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Wage negotiations hit a deadlock - bus strike continues
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 2018-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 