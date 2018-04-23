Flood warning issued for Cape Town as cold front lands

Flood warnings have been issued for the eastern parts of Eastern Cape, southern KwaZulu-Natal, the southern and western parts of the Free State and eastern Northern Cape, and Johannesburg and its surrounding areas. WATCH

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management centre has been placed on alert after the South African Weather Service issued an advisory warning of localised flooding on Monday evening.

Disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said a cold front was expected to make landfall late in the afternoon.

Rainfall of 5mm to 20mm could be expected, with 20-35mm over the western mountains, she said.

"Rain is expected mainly for the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading to the south coast late evening. According to the forecast, 5-20mm can be expected for the western parts, with 25-30mm over the mountainous areas," she said.

Heavy downpours, pooling and flooding in parts of the Cape metropole, Winelands and Overberg district were also possible, Powell warned.

"Morning showers are still expected for [Tuesday], clearing in the afternoon. A cut-off low is expected to approach from the west on Wednesday, bringing rain for the western parts of the Western Cape in the evening, into Thursday morning."

"Heavy downpours, flooding and strong winds may be expected in places over the Cape metropole, Winelands and Overberg district. Minor to possibly significant impacts can be expected."



The disaster risk management centre as well as other City departments were on alert for "any incidents that may require a response", Powell said. She advised the public to report weather-related risks or incidents to its emergency communication centre on 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.