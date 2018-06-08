Flood warning issued for Cape Town, Overberg, Cape Winelands

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of possible flooding in the interior parts of the country. Watch. WATCH

Flooding is expected over Cape Town, the Western Overberg and Cape Winelands on Saturday, the South African Weather Services has informed the City of Cape Town.

Disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said continuous rain was expected throughout the day with "another cold front accumulating to 10-25 mm reaching 30-45 mm in the mountains".

"The impact of these heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding in informal settlements, roads and low lying areas, minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and localised mudslides and rock-falls could occur," she said on Friday.

City services would be requested to be on standby to deal with these adverse weather conditions, Powell confirmed.

Incidents such as fallen tree branches and power outages should be reported to the City's call centre on 0860 103 089, while emergencies can be directed to the public emergency communication centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline, she advised.