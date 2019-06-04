Flooding hit parts of Cape Town as winter's first heavy downpour wreaks havoc

Steady downpours on Tuesday has left parts of Cape Town flooded and many roads inaccessible.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said they have received numerous complaints of flooding from various areas.

Smith said he assisted a ward councillor at the Backstage area near Walter Sisulu Road in Khayelitsha to drain water.

He was in the area attending a neighbourhood watch event with the councillor when they received reports of flooding in Khayelitsha.

"Walter Sisulu Road was badly flooded and we may need to activate emergency overnight accommodation," he said.

Emergency personnel assisted to clear part of the N2 outgoing under the railway bridge before Liesbeek Parkway. The freeway was down to a single lane which has caused a major tailback along the hospital bend and Nelson Mandela Boulevard, stretching into the city.

He said central mobile emergency units managed to clear a blocked drain on the N2 outbound before Liesbeeck Parkway.

Several roads in Manenberg were also flooded, with some residents tweeting pictures of people standing waist-high in water, with some images showing a flooded home.

Roads in Eversdal, Bellville, Cravenby, Green Point, Elsies River, Salt River, Durbanville, Rondebosch, Maitland, Brackenfell and Heideveld also remain blocked at the time of publishing.

Isolated showers and rain will continue in the Western Cape as the cold front moves across the country on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Gale force westerly to south-westerly winds of 60-75km/h are expected along the coastal regions between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay in the morning, spreading to Cannon Rocks by the afternoon.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter