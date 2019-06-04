 

Flooding hit parts of Cape Town as winter's first heavy downpour wreaks havoc

2019-06-04 23:00

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Steady downpours on Tuesday has left parts of Cape Town flooded and many roads inaccessible.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said they have received numerous complaints of flooding from various areas.

Smith said he assisted a ward councillor at the Backstage area near Walter Sisulu Road in Khayelitsha to drain water.

He was in the area attending a neighbourhood watch event with the councillor when they received reports of flooding in Khayelitsha.

"Walter Sisulu Road was badly flooded and we may need to activate emergency overnight accommodation," he said.

Emergency personnel assisted to clear part of the N2 outgoing under the railway bridge before Liesbeek Parkway. The freeway was down to a single lane which has caused a major tailback along the hospital bend and Nelson Mandela Boulevard, stretching into the city.

He said central mobile emergency units managed to clear a blocked drain on the N2 outbound before Liesbeeck Parkway.

Several roads in Manenberg were also flooded, with some residents tweeting pictures of people standing waist-high in water, with some images showing a flooded home.

Roads in Eversdal, Bellville, Cravenby, Green Point, Elsies River, Salt River, Durbanville, Rondebosch, Maitland, Brackenfell and Heideveld also remain blocked at the time of publishing.

Isolated showers and rain will continue in the Western Cape as the cold front moves across the country on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Gale force westerly to south-westerly winds of 60-75km/h are expected along the coastal regions between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay in the morning, spreading to Cannon Rocks by the afternoon.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SARB mandate meltdown: Mboweni contradicts Ace, Godongwana denies plans

27 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double winners in Tuesday's draw 2019-06-04 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 