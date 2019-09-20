Floyd Shivambu's 'cash' purchase of luxury Range Rover attracts Hawks' attention - report

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu is once more under the microscope following a report that Hawks investigators were probing his alleged "cash" purchase of a high-end Range Rover Sport.

According to Mail & Guardian, the vehicle was registered in Shivambu's name until the weight of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal – and the scrutiny that followed – came crashing down on the senior leadership of the EFF.

M&G reported on Friday that the ownership of the white Range Rover Sport was then transferred - apparently sold - to his cousin Musa Shivambu around December 2018.

The luxury vehicle, which purportedly retails for at least R1.1m, was bought from a Johannesburg dealership in January 2018 and the publication reported that the EFF deputy president paid "cash", allegedly with ill-gotten VBS funds.

Hawks investigators are reportedly probing this and several other luxury vehicle purchases which could allegedly be linked to the VBS scandal.

When approached for comment by M&G, Shivambu was dismissive and said it was part of a "co-ordinated attack of the EFF and its leadership".

'It's a lie'

Shivambu, however, confirmed he had owned the Range Rover, telling the publication he had traded in his financed 2013 model and "paid cash for the shortfall" for the newer model.

The dealership declined to comment when approached by M&G, while the Hawks said General Godfrey Lebeya would respond later. Musa did not respond to their questions.

Shivambu took to Twitter on Friday to further dismiss the "lies", saying the difference paid was nowhere near R1m and the car was financed "long before any VBS".

Shivambu has repeatedly denied ever benefiting from money looted from VBS Mutual Bank, despite reports to the contrary.

News24 previously reported that he denied receiving R10m from VBS, in his first direct response to the allegations against him and his brother, Brian.

One of Brian Shivambu's companies, Sgameka Projects, is often mentioned in investigations into the VBS looting scandal.

The Daily Maverick's Scorpio investigative team recently mapped out a money trail from VBS to Sgameka Projects – effectively a shell company – to Mahuna Investments, a company owned by EFF leader Julius Malema's cousin, Matsobane Phaleng.

Malema allegedly used the Mahuna Investments account as his "personal slush fund", which he has also denied.

