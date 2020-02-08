Fochsville pupil stabbed, killed near school

A Gauteng pupil has been stabbed and killed near his school in Kokosi, Fochville.

The Grade 8 Thutokitso Secondary pupil was allegedly stabbed by a Grade 12 pupil from nearby Fochville Secondary on Friday, the Gauteng Education Department confirmed on Saturday.

This is the fifth death of a Gauteng school pupil in one week.

In a statement issued on Friday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced four children from different parts of the province had died in the first week of February.

On Tuesday, a Grade 3 pupil from Radineo Primary School in Mabopane was rushed to a nearby clinic after vomiting in class. The pupil was declared dead on arrival. Also on Tuesday, a Grade 8 pupil from Bophelong Secondary School near Vanderbijlpark died and a Year 1 pupil from Belvedere Special School in Benoni died after allegedly drinking poison.

The fourth death occurred on Wednesday after a Grade 1 pupil from TN Kudube Primary in Hammanskraal was killed in what is suspected to be a tragic accident. It is alleged the pupil was waiting for scholar transport after school when a goalpost collapsed on him. Struggling to breathe, he was rushed to Jubilee Hospital where he later died.

Other incidents which took place during the week at schools around the province included the rape of two minors, car accidents which in total injured 14 learners, and an alleged assault of a teacher at Mayibuye Primary School in Midrand on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the education department, police are investigating the circumstances around the Fochsville stabbing. The department’s Pyscho Social Team will visit both schools on Monday.