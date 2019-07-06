 

Foetus found in Krugersdorp dustbin

2019-07-06 15:39

Correspondent

(File)

(File) (Netcare 911, Shawn Herbst)

A 26 week-old foetus was found in a dustbin on the side of the road in Krugersdorp, paramedics have confirmed.

According to Netcare 911 the foetus was found by a member of the public in a concrete dustbin on Von Brandis Street on Friday afternoon.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found the foetus partially wrapped in a plastic bag," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

"The patient was assessed and sadly showed no signs of life and [was] tragically declared deceased at the scene.

"Circumstances leading up to the foetus being dumped will be investigated by the relevant authorities."

