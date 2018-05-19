Food fair called off at Cape Town school after 7 'drunk' children taken to hospital

A food fair at a Wynberg school was on Saturday called off after children, suspected to be drunk, were found passed out on the pavement and in taxis by law enforcement officers. (Supplied by Wayne Dyason)

A food fair at a Cape Town school was called off on Saturday after children, suspected to be drunk, were found passed out on the pavement and in taxis by law enforcement officers.

Spokesperson Wayne Dyason said at least seven youngsters were being taken to hospital to be assessed.

"Law enforcement officers in Wynberg were called out to a complaint at a [local] school, [relating to] children behaving in an unruly manner outside the school property," he said.

Pupils of various schools had been attending the function, and on arrival, the officers found a number of children passed out on the pavement and lying in taxis.

"The allegation was that alcohol had been given to the pupils from the taxis."

Some of the children were vomiting and ambulances were called to assist those in distress.

"The officers also cleared the school of all children and the event was stopped on the request of the school," Dyason said.