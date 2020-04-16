 

Food relief for nearly 100 000 people in Gauteng since lockdown - Makhura

2020-04-16 18:43

Canny Maphanga

Gauteng Premier David Makhura with Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina at the opening of the City’s Central Food Bank in Springs. (Supplied)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura with Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina at the opening of the City’s Central Food Bank in Springs. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Food relief has been provided to 19 000 Gauteng households since the lockdown, Premier David Makhura said in a virtual briefing on Thursday.

"We have worked with various social partners to provide food relief to 19 000 households, reaching 98 000 people. On average, we distribute food packages to 2 000 households per day."

Mkahura said food was also being provided to more than 3 000 homeless people daily at various shelters across the province.

READ: Lockdown: Informal settlement dwellers feel the pinch as 2-week extension kicks in

"The demand for food relief far outstrips our current capacity to provide all those who are reporting that they are food insecure.

"We are working with social partners to increase food distribution to 4 000 households per day," he added.

Food relief beneficiaries are identified according to the following criteria:

  • Current food insecure households which are verified and confirmed by social workers.
  • The homeless.
  • The sickly
  • Child-headed households.
  • Victims of gender-based violence.

Makhura said "stringent measures" were put in place to ensure food relief went to those who needed it the most and "that there is no patronage network nor political interference in the distribution of food".

Law enforcement

Meanwhile, the Gauteng government welcomed the arrest of 54 people in connection with incidents of crime at public schools in the province.

"We remain deeply concerned that more schools are continuing to be targeted by criminals who take advantage of the lockdown period.

"We are confident that our law enforcement agencies will bring the perpetrators of these crimes to book," Makhura said.

READ: Gauteng school break-ins: More arrests as number of vandalised, robbed schools spikes to 67

In addition, the authorities responsible for the enforcement of lockdown regulations have arrested 10 126 suspects and opened 9 624 cases, while 7 481 suspects are awaiting court appearance.

"We remain concerned that there are those who are not adhering to the regulations.

"We express our full appreciation to the law enforcement agencies for their continuous efforts to enforce the lockdown regulations and to bring to book those who are not complying," Makhura said.

As of Wednesday, the national health department recorded 2 506 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 90 515 tests being conducted to date.Seven more deaths were recorded in the country, bringing the toll to 34.

Read more on:    david makhura  |  johannesburg  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

MPs' leave cancelled as Parliament gears up to resume immediately

2020-04-16 18:24

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | City of Cape Town briefs media on looting of shops during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One winner scoops R284K in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-15 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 