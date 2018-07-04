 

'For me, rain means sleeping with one eye open' - young mom caring for baby, elderly mother

2018-07-04 15:36

Thembela Ntongana, GroundUp

Video

My children went to school bookless because they’re all wet - informal settlement resident

2018-06-16 11:56

Joe Slovo informal settlement is one of the townships that were affected by the Cape Town storm.WatchWATCH

"I know I am supposed to be happy just like everyone else, but for me rain means sleeping with one eye open," says Masiphumelele resident Zimkhitha Sihlo.

The 21-year-old shares a one-room shack with her 3-month-old baby and 70-year-old mother, Nothayimile, in the Masiphumelele informal settlement near Fish Hoek, Cape Town. Her mother has a heart condition and has just finished treatment for pneumonia, GroundUp reported.

The informal settlement where Sihlo's shack is built remains damp throughout the year because it is situated on low-lying wetland. The area floods when it rains.

ALSO READ: Province orders City of Cape Town to clean up Masiphumelele

In March, GroundUp reported on some of the daily problems residents deal with, from a lack of toilets, to open sewage.

In recent months, community leaders, the City of Cape Town and the office of the Public Protector have been discussing ways to improve the settlement. One of the suggestions is that people living on the periphery be moved to dryer land. Sihlo and her family would be one of the households to benefit from this.

When we visited the area, Sihlo had just returned from submitting an application for a child support grant. Sihlo's mother was sitting snug under a large blanket with her baby because they were forced to leave the door to the shack open.

'I don't know what to do anymore'

"We want the house to dry so it does not smell," she explains.

Large stones were placed underneath all of the furniture inside the shack. This, she explained, prevented her belongings from getting damp or damaged when her shack flooded. Pieces of old clothes and newspapers have been tightly pressed into gaps between zinc sheets to block the cold wind. The mat on the floor of her shack was soaking wet.

For Zimkhitha Sihlo the rain brings no comfort
While the recent rain has ensured there will be no Day Zero in 2019, for Zimkhitha Sihlo the rain brings no comfort. (Thembela Ntongana/GroundUp)


Many of her neighbours have mounted their shacks on wooden stilts and pallets to prevent their homes from flooding. Sihlo says she collected tar rubble from a site where workers are fixing part of the road nearby and put it around her shack to prevent further flooding.

"The water comes in from the ground under the shack. I don't know what to do anymore. Lifting the shack up costs money that I do not have."

ALSO READ: Thousands affected by heavy rains in Western Cape, while some roads snowed over

Sihlo has lived in Masiphumelele for nearly two years. She works for the City's Expanded Public Works Programme and earns R2 000 for every 20 days worked.

"Most times when it rains, we do not work. This means it's one less day I'm paid. We are informed in the morning whether we will be working or not," she says.

Sihlo used to live with her aunt in Philippi, but after finishing her matric, the job opportunity arose in Masiphumelele where she stayed with relatives for a year before moving out.

She uses a paraffin stove for cooking and to dry her baby's clothes. "I don't mind staying in a shack. This is all we can afford."

Read more on:    cape town  |  housing  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA chief whip wishes Lennit Max well as replacement waits in the wings

2018-07-04 15:18

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Armed robbers steal man's watch in Pretoria
 

How to manage your pet's fear of fireworks this 4th of July

If fireworks scare your dog or cat? They are not alone. While they’re fun for humans, the loud, unexpected sounds of fireworks cause stress and anxiety for a lot of dogs.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 3 2018-07-03 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 