Ford to present evidence in the inquest into Reshall Jimmy's death

Advocate Gerrie Nel of Afriforum and Renisha Jimmy during a press conference about the death of Reshall Jimmy, who was burnt to death in a Ford Kuga in 2015. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Motor company Ford will present its evidence in the inquest into the death of Reshall Jimmy at the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Reshall was found dead inside the Ford vehicle in the Wilderness area of the southern Cape on December 4, 2015, after a huge blaze in the car was put out.

ALSO READ: Inquest into Reshall Jimmy's fiery death in a Ford Kuga starts on his birthday

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the matter on the grounds of insufficient evidence, News24 earlier reported.

As a result, the matter has turned into an inquest which began on Jimmy's birthday to establish whether the motor company is responsible for the 33-year-old's death.

Jimmy's family that is represented by AfriForum's head of private prosecutions, Advocate Gerrie Nel believes that an electrical fire caused his death and obtained a report from a fire specialist which pointed to this.

Advocate Andre Bezuidenhout, for Ford, previously denied that the company was responsible for Jimmy's death and claimed that the family was using media attention to get a settlement.

"There is no credible evidence whatsoever that Mr Jimmy died as a result of Ford," Bezuidenhout previously submitted.

Nel, who is representing the Jimmys for free, alleged in response that Ford Motor Company was slandering not only Reshall, but the police who investigated the case as well.

If the inquest establishes that the vehicle company was at fault for Jimmy's death, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could charge Ford with culpable homicide.

The private prosecutor went further and drew comparisons between Ford's conduct in this matter, and its conduct when fuel tanks in its Pintos exploded in the US in 1978, resulting in several deaths.

ALSO READ: Ford Kuga inquest: Bullet cartridge, casino chips dismissed as airbag parts, 'monopoly money'