A 23-year-old man has been arrested after being found in illegal possession of wild animals, police said on Saturday.

The foreign national was approached after Beaufort West Stock Theft Unit received a tip-off, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

They searched his room and found 21 scorpions, two spiders and other insects valued at R16 000 in plastic buckets and bags.

"All the animals were still alive. He could not produce any documentation or proof for the possession thereof and was arrested."

The insects were seized and handed over to a nature conservatory.

The man will appear in court on Monday.