Foreign national shot and killed in Port Elizabeth

A foreign national was shot and killed near the Algoa Park Spar in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Johan Rheeder, said according to eye witnesses the man had been sitting in his car at a red robot when a white panel van had stopped, and two men jumped out.

He said the men, also identified as foreigners, had both been carrying firearms and immediately opened fire on the man in his vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

He said the man had sustained a bullet wound to the neck and was declared dead at the scene.

He said the motive of the attack was not yet known, and a case of murder was being investigated.

