Properties belonging to foreign nationals have been looted after a 26-year-old man was arrested for murder in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said that the protests were sparked by the discovery of the remains of a 25-year-old woman.

"When police arrived at the scene they discovered that it was the body of a woman with the head covered with a plastic bag and the rest of the body wrapped in a blanket," he said.

"The victim was declared dead by paramedics who were summoned to the scene and a case of murder was opened. Police then launched an investigation following all possible clues, which led them to Tshwane in Gauteng, where they arrested the suspect."

Police have also discovered that the victim had been burned with a hot plate and stabbed with a sharp object.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and for further investigation," Hlathi said.

The suspect will appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

So far, the victim is still not yet identified and police urge anyone with a missing family member who could possibly be the woman in her late twenties to come forward.

They can contact detective Constable John Phoku on 072 216 7505 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

