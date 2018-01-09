 

Forensics teams working with families to identify train crash victims

2018-01-09 16:43

Nation Nyoka

The Shosholaza Meyl passenger train that ploughed into a truck after the driver drove his vehicle onto the railway crossing near the Geneva station between Hennenman and Kroonstad. (Alet van der Walt, Netwerk24)



Free State – Forensic pathology teams are working hard to get DNA samples from family members of those who died in the Kroonstad train crash, in an effort to identify bodies at mortuaries.

The deadly collision happened on Thursday between a Shosholoza Meyl passenger train, a truck carrying a trailer and a car. It resulted in the death of more than 19 commuters and caused a huge fire which left several people injured.

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi could not confirm how many families had identified loved ones.

"Identification is a final product of the DNA. DNA samples are taken from families and will be [compared] to the bodies by the forensic pathologists to see if they match. So far, we have not heard of the work of testing and comparison being done. We will get the outcome from the teams," he said.

READ: Kroonstad train crash: 'Screams echoed from the carriages'

Mvambi told News24 that the death toll was still 19, but added that more body parts were being found at the scene of the accident.

"We will get any developments from the finalised work of the forensic pathologists. We hear that there are more body parts that they are getting from the scene and that is not necessarily new bodies but could be body parts from people that have already been picked up from the scene last week," he said.

Meanwhile, the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) said it would release its preliminary findings into the accident at a press briefing on Wednesday morning. 

In a statement, RSR spokesperson Madelein Williams said the organisation believes the accident was caused by a collision between a truck and a Shosholoza Meyl train. 

Williams said the accident occurred at the Geneva level crossing which has "advanced" warning signs and a stop sign present.

The railway itself is furthermore equipped with whistle boards on either side of the level crossing, she said. 

"The RSR is, therefore, of the view that the level of protection is in line with requirements."

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said previously that the collision was caused because the truck driver was "taking chances".

No arrests have been made yet and a police investigation is pending.

