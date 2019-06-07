 

Forest High: 'He did not just kill anybody,' says slain pupil's friend

2019-06-07 06:21

Sesona Ngqakamba

Forest High School. (Twitter, file))

Forest High School. (Twitter, file))

"He did not just kill anyone, but my friend."

So said a friend of 16-year-old Forest High pupil Daniel Bakwela who was stabbed to death outside the school on Monday.

"He did not kill just anyone, but my friend. He killed my friend.

"No bail, we don't want bail here, baba," added the friend outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where the bail application for Bakwela’s alleged killer, 19-year-old Mohamed Mwela, was being held.

READ: Sexual assaults and gang activities rife at Forest High where pupil was killed - report

Mwela faces a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing and injuring two other pupils.

On Wednesday, News24 reported that Bakwela's family was unimpressed that the suspect could be granted bail, saying that they had lost their loved one and all they wanted was for justice to take its course. 

"Him applying for bail is not up to us, but we would like a fair judgment upon our family. We lost our son, brother and family member," his brother, Patou Wanzio, said.

The family also said they were worried that if Mwela was granted bail, it would put the lives of the other two pupils, who were allegedly involved in the fight, in danger.

The case has been postponed to June 10.   

ALSO READ: Forest High: It takes a village to raise a child

