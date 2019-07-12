 

Forest High pupil on trial for murder placed in house of safety

2019-07-12 11:03

Sesona Ngqakamba

Forest High School murder suspect Mohammed Mawela during his appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. (Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Mduduzi Ndzingi)

Forest High School murder suspect Mohammed Mawela during his appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. (Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Mduduzi Ndzingi)

The 19-year old Forest High School pupil accused of murdering fellow schoolmate, Daniel Bakwela, has been placed in a house of safety, according to the Gauteng Department of Education. 

Mohammed Mwela stands accused of stabbing 16-year-old Bakwela to death and injuring two other pupils outside the school in June. He faces murder and two attempted murder charges. 

While he out on R5 000 bail, he was allowed to complete his second term examinations at a venue outside the school. 

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said Mwela's scripts had been handed over to the school for marking, and that the department was assisting Mwela with counselling.

Mwela appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where his murder case was postponed to August 30 pending a post-mortem and DNA reports yet to be obtained by the State. 

Mabona told News24 on Friday that he had also attended a disciplinary hearing conducted by the school governing body.

Mabona said the department would be communicating with the school and advise on plans to be made to ensure that Mwela did not miss out on schooling while he was still not placed at a school. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education  |  crime
