 

Forest High School stabbing accused granted bail

2019-06-10 11:37

Sesona Ngqakamba

Forest High School. (Photo: Nokuthula Manyathi, News24)

A 19-year-old accused of stabbing three other pupils at Forest High School last Monday, and killing one of them, has been granted bail of R5 000 by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. 

Magistrate Basimane Molwana ordered that Mohamed Mwela should not interact with witnesses and not enter the school until the trial is finalised. 

Mwela's bail conditions include that he does not leave the country and, if in possession of a passport, he hands it in to the investigating officer working on the case. 

Molwana also ruled that Mwela be sent to a location for his safety. He also ordered the Gauteng Department of Education to make alternative arrangements to allow him to complete his exams, and consider moving him to a different school.

News24 reported that the case was postponed last Thursday after Molwana said he had to go through a fact-finding process in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court after the State and defence’s affidavits contained errors and lacked clarity.

Mwela is facing a murder and two attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed Daniel Bakwela, 16, to death and injured two others outside the Turffontein school in Johannesburg.

Among the inconsistencies was the date in Mwela’s affidavit, in which he stated that the incident had happened on May 3, instead of June 3. This led to him being called to the witness stand to confirm under oath that the incident had happened on June 3.

Mwela's attorney, Mudi Mavhengani, submitted that Mwela was acting in self-defence, as he was being attacked by the deceased’s gang, which, according to the teenager, was known as the "Stouter Kinders".

According to Tuks FM and EWN, parents did not want Mwela back on the premises, even if he was granted bail.

The case has been postponed to July 10. 

