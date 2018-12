Mop-up operations at Forever Resorts' Badplaas are underway after some of the resort's facilities were damaged in flash floods that were the result of heavy rain on Friday.

The resort's warm water pool and hydro spa have been closed until they are cleared for use by guests.

Bridges in the resort that were closed have since been reopened, but guests have been urged to use them with caution.

"Contingency plans are in place to deal with clean-up operations to affected public areas. We are currently working alongside officials to ensure the safety of guests and staff. Both the resort and hotel will remain open and operational," said Forever Resort South Africa managing director Kobus Tait.

"We have already started with the clean-up process. By next week most of the facilities will be back in working condition. The warm water pool will be closed indefinitely and the hydro will be closed until further notice," the resort said on its official Twitter account.