Forex trader spends birthday in jail for 'unpaid' R36 000 Durban nightclub bill - report

A Forex trader faces a theft charge after he allegedly failed to pay a R36 000 bill for drinks at a Durban nightclub and ended up behind bars on his birthday, according to a report.

Khanya Dlodlongwana, 20, who allegedly told staff at the Urban Lounge that he had forgotten his bank card at home, appeared in the Point Road Magistrate's Court last week and was released on R2 000 bail, the Sunday Tribune reported on Sunday.

It reported that Dlodlongwana, who was not a first-time customer at the establishment, apparently ordered expensive champagne, brandy and mixers for himself and his friends.

While his lawyer denied the charges and said his client had been treated unfairly, the nightclub owner told the newspaper he was shocked when the accused gave him an excuse. He directed his bouncers to keep the group from leaving until officers arrived on the scene.

Food and drink establishments have been experiencing an increase in "dine and dash" incidents.

Caught on CCTV

On the West Rand in Johannesburg last year, a man wined and dined with his girlfriend before leaving her with the bill, according to the Roodepoort Northsider.

The newspaper reported that a manager from another restaurant claimed that she left an unpaid bill of more than R800 at his restaurant the week before.

In Cape Town, a woman who racked up a R1 300 bill before fleeing, came forward to settle the debt after she was caught on CCTV footage, News24 previously reported.

And motorists are not exempt. One driver was caught on CCTV making off with fuel worth R3 179 without paying a cent.

Petrol station manager Suhel Mohammed told News24 that the driver of the bakkie drove off with cans of diesel and a full tank after the attendant went to fetch the card device.

