Forget what lies behind, says Maimane donning blue in his New Year wish

Mmusi Maimane leads a protest against the capture of the National Treasury by the ANC and the Gupta dynasty from Church Square to the treasury offices in Pretoria, on July 20, 2017. (Photo by Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane may not have a party to lead anymore, but he donned a jacket in the blue of his old party, nevertheless, to tweet a New Year message on Tuesday.



"Bagaetsho Dumelang. Happy New Year to you all, I'd like to wish you a great decade full of hope and prosperity where we build a great nation, we can all be proud of," he tweeted.

He wished South Africans and citizens all over the world "a very prosperous 2020".

"It's a new decade it gives us an opportunity to forget what lies behind and truly press on to the future," said Maimane after a torrid year.





On October 23, he announced that he would step down as DA leader, saying it was "not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa".

The next day, he announced his departure from the party.

The shock announcement came as Helen Zille was brought out of retirement and voted as head of the party's federal executive council chair.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba also left, as did DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip.

John Steenhuisen is now the DA's interim leader.

READ: EFF, DA ready to tackle South Africa's 2020 challenges

In his message for 2020, Maimane said: "I pray that next year will be a blessed year for all of us South Africans."

He has joined an initiative called the "People's Dialogue" launched by Mashaba.