 

Former acting Eskom CEO, Floyd Shivambu trade blows on Twitter

2018-10-12 22:34
EFF MP Floyd Shivambu. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu have not been playing happy families on Twitter when it comes to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Koko took to Twitter on Thursday night to seemingly give the EFF a dose of its own medicine, by asking people to decide whether Shivambu should be linked to his younger brother Brian's alleged criminal activities.

Brian Shivambu, owner of Sgameka projects, allegedly received R16m from the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank, according to a report titled "The Great Bank Heist". 

The damning forensic report by advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmans Attorneys, was published by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) this week.

Brian Shivambu has denied that he received any money.

Daily Maverick reported that Floyd Shivambu himself received roughly R10m through Brian Shivambu's company.

Koko tweeted: "There is a concept called "Ubaba Ka Duduzane". It was created by the @EFFSouthAfrica  in parliament. It was an attempt by EFF to link Former Pres Zuma to the alleged corrupt activities of his son, Duduzane. RT if you think the concept of "Ubuti ka Brian Shivambu" makes sense here."

The tweet was retweeted almost 700 times by Friday evening.

EFF leader Julius Malema and other EFF MPs had often referred to former president Jacob Zuma in Parliament as Duduzane's father.

Duduzane faces charges of corruption, alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption, relating to an alleged R600m offer made to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015 by Ajay Gupta, in Zuma's presence.

He previously denied wrongdoing.

Firing back at Koko, Floyd Shivambu responded on Twitter: "Now I understand why you were pushed over with bare minimum force to fall on your sword. How about uBaba ka Koketso. Koketso being the daughter who "without your knowledge" got R1 billion tender from ESKOM when you were an Executive there."

Fin24 previously reported that Koko had faced a disciplinary hearing over allegedly not declaring a conflict of interest while his stepdaughter Koketso Choma was a director at Impulse International, a firm which benefited from about R1bn worth of contracts awarded by Eskom over 11 months.

He was acquitted in that disciplinary hearing related to nepotism, but was again suspended in January this year after refusing to resign as he had been requested to do.

At his latest disciplinary hearing the Eskom executive had faced four charges, including misleading Parliament about the McKinsey/Trillian payment, leaking confidential Eskom information to a Gupta associate and accepting flights to Dubai from a Gupta ally, according to Fin24.

The hearing ended after it emerged during a sitting that he submitted his resignation without admitting to any guilt.

Koko replied to Shivambu on Friday by tweeting: "I have welcomed that "uBaba ka Koketso" be put on the table too. Once it's on the table and is dealt with, we then go back to deal with the question I posted."

Read more on:    eff  |  eskom

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court instructs Prasa to comply with requirements set by Railway Safety Regulator

28 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Blood Friday' – Communities affected by gang violence give Gauteng premier letter of demands
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 19:23 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 16:49 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, October 12 2018-10-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 