The ANC says it is shocked and saddened after learning that former ambassador Mohammed Dangor and his wife are currently in ICU following a brutal attack on Friday morning.

"The ANC condemns this senseless crime in the strongest possible terms.

"We are confident that the criminal justice system will act expeditiously to ensure the arrest, prosecution and swiftly and punishment of these criminals," ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said in a statement on Friday night.

Dangor, who is the brother of ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, served as a South African ambassador to Libya, Syria and Saudi Arabia.

"Dangor served his country and its people with selflessness both during the struggle for liberation and after 1994.

The ANC urged law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their search for the suspects behind the attack.



Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a case of house robbery and attempted murder was being investigated.

"Police at this point are not at liberty to disclose nor confirm the identity of the victims," she said.

"Preliminary information reveals that laptops and cellphones were allegedly taken by the robbers, pending further investigations including processing of the crime scene..."

There have been no arrests as yet.