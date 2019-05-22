 

Former ANC WC communications head loses bid to have his sacking set aside

2019-05-22 20:52

Kamva Somdyala

Lionel Adendorf. (File: Netwerk24)

Lionel Adendorf. (File: Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former ANC Western Cape political head of communication Lionel Adendorf had his bid to declare a provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting invalid, struck off the roll by the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Adendorf filed an urgent application against the party following his sacking, saying the meeting where the decision was taken was invalid. He argued that all decisions taken at the meeting would have far-reaching consequences on the Western Cape legislature and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

With the notice having been served at 17:00 (i.e. after office hours) at the provincial headquarters in Adderley Street, in Cape Town's CBD, Judge Derek Wille told Adendorf's attorney, Brett Aarninkhof that insufficient means were made to serve the papers, thereby invalidating any argument of urgency.

"Rules are rules," Wille said. "There seems to be a belief that people with urgent political matters can just come to court and disregard rules. That is not how courts function and I will not allow that to happen in this court."

Judge Wille then quizzed Aarninkhof on the matter of urgency.

"Prove to me how this affects your client urgently," Judge Wille said.

After further debate, Aarninkhof conceded that he had not presented enough reasons to argue for urgency.

"Your client is not the guardian of all. He cannot conflate his rights with those of people who may not be affected by decisions taken at the meeting.

"My criticism is not on the merits of your client coming to court – my criticism is on procedural grounds," said Judge Wille.

He ordered that the matter be struck off the roll as rules of service were not complied with and the matter of urgency had not been proven. He also ordered that the legal teams pay their own legal costs.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  politics  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kuga fire: No failure 'within Ford's control', says expert

2019-05-22 20:41

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 