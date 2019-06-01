Former ANN7 editor to testify at state capture inquiry

The former editor of TV news channel ANN7, Rajesh Sundaram, is expected to testify when the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture resumes on Monday.

Sundaram is also the author of Indentured - Behind the Scenes at Gupta TV, which detailed former president Jacob Zuma's direct hand in the creation of the now defunct news channel.

In the tell-all book, he also detailed how Gupta lieutenants fraudulently handed South African jobs to Indian nationals.

It was published in March 2018.



Sundaram arrived in the country shortly after the Guptas' infamous Sun City wedding six years ago and was appointed the editor of Infinity Media Networks, ANN7’s official name.

He revealed that a few weeks later, he briefed then president Jacob Zuma himself on the virtues and value propositions of Africa News Network 7, a name chosen by Zuma.

The experienced journalist and video editor, tasked with giving the channel a running start, also told of how ANN7 lied to MultiChoice regarding the news station's readiness to launch.

Commission spokesperson Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela on Saturday said its legal team was in the process of identifying and consulting with other witnesses who will be called to appear over the coming weeks.