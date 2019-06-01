 

Former ANN7 editor to testify at state capture inquiry

2019-06-01 15:51
Former ANN7 consulting editor, Rajesh Sundaram. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Former ANN7 consulting editor, Rajesh Sundaram. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The former editor of TV news channel ANN7, Rajesh Sundaram, is expected to testify when the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture resumes on Monday.

Sundaram is also the author of Indentured - Behind the Scenes at Gupta TV, which detailed former president Jacob Zuma's direct hand in the creation of the now defunct news channel.

In the tell-all book, he also detailed how Gupta lieutenants fraudulently handed South African jobs to Indian nationals.

It was published in March 2018.

Sundaram arrived in the country shortly after the Guptas' infamous Sun City wedding six years ago and was appointed the editor of Infinity Media Networks, ANN7’s official name.

He revealed that a few weeks later, he briefed then president Jacob Zuma himself on the virtues and value propositions of Africa News Network 7, a name chosen by Zuma.

The experienced journalist and video editor, tasked with giving the channel a running start, also told of how ANN7 lied to MultiChoice regarding the news station's readiness to launch.

Commission spokesperson Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela on Saturday said its legal team was in the process of identifying and consulting with other witnesses who will be called to appear over the coming weeks.

Read more on:    ann7  |  jacob zuma  |  gupta family  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mamelodi Hospital: MEC to release prelim report after 76-year-old was tied to bench

2019-06-01 14:46

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
BIG WIN: R627k jackpot goes to one Daily Lotto player 2019-05-31 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 