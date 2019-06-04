Former Bitou mayor to chair Western Cape's Scopa

A former Bitou mayor will be the chairperson of the Western Cape legislature's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

The DA, in a surprise move, had offered the key oversight position to the ANC last week, who accepted. On Tuesday, DA chief whip in the legislature Mireille Wenger announced that it will be Lulama Mvimbi.

"The DA offered the chairpersonship of this committee to the official opposition as we believe this is in line with good democratic practice. The ANC nominated Lulama Mvimbi to the position which the DA supported," Wenger said in a statement.

As a 22-year-old, Mvimbi became Plettenberg Bay's first democratically elected mayor in 1995.

He remained in this position until 1998. He also served as the mayor of the Eden District Municipality from 2003 to 2006, when he was the ANC's candidate for the mayor of Bitou (formerly Plettenberg Bay).

He was mayor from 2006 until 2011, when the DA won the municipality in coalition with Cope.

The other committee chairpersons are all DA MPLs. They are:

Premier and Constitutional Matters: Ricardo Mackenzie – Mackenzie was the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Cultural Affairs and Sports in the previous administration. He has worked for, among others, the Presidency, Old Mutual Bank, and JPMorgan Chase Investment Bank. He is Mitchells Plain Constituency Head and holds a Graduate Certificate in Governance and Leadership from Wits University where he is also pursuing a Post Graduate Diploma in Governance, according to Wenger's statement.

Finance, Economic Opportunities, and Tourism: Deidre Baartman – Baartman, a first-term MPL who holds an LLB Degree from the University of Stellenbosch, and is currently completing her Masters in Constitutional Law at the University of South Africa. She was admitted as an advocate of the Western Cape High Court in 2017, where after she worked as the political assistant to the DA chief whip at the National Assembly, John Steenhuisen. She will also chair the budget committee

Agriculture, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning: Andricus van der Westhuizen – Van der Westhuizen was first elected as a councillor in Franschhoek in 1999, after which he was elected as speaker of Stellenbosch Municipality in 2000 and again in 2006. He served two terms as a member of the National Assembly.

Education: Lorraine Botha - Botha has been a permanent member of the Education committee during the full term of the previous administration. She has also been the committee chairperson for the department of the premier from 2014 to 2016, and as of 2016, she served as the committee chairperson for social development and health.

Health: Wendy Philander - Philander was previously a ward and PR Councillor in the Drakenstein Municipality. She also served as a member of the mayoral committee for human settlements and social services.

Social Development: Gillion Bosman – Bosman previously was the Executive Director for Youth and Poverty in the City of Cape Town, as well as a councillor. He worked extensively in community development in South Africa and abroad. He is a Mandela Washington Fellow and holds a degree in Political Science and Public Administration from UCT. Bosman will also be the chairperson of the petitions committee.



Transport & Public Works: Daylin Mitchell – Mitchell chaired the Standing Committee for the Premier & Constitutional Matters, and Petitions during the previous term. He is also the DA's deputy chief whip in the legislature. Mitchell will also chair the conduct committee.

Local Government: Derrick America - America served as a councillor in the City of Cape Town where he chaired the corporate services committee. He also served as CCMA commissioner presiding over mediation and arbitration processes. In 2014, he was elected as a member of the National Assembly. He holds a BCom (Honours) and an MBA.

Human Settlements: Matlhodi Maseko - Maseko also served in this position in the previous administration. She previously was a project coordinator in the Cederberg Municipality's housing department before being elected a PR Councillor in this municipality in 2012.

Community Safety, Cultural Affairs and Sports: Reagen Allen – Allen holds qualifications in Public Relations and Paralegal Studies and is a DA Young Leaders Graduate. He trained at the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom in Germany while serving as the DA Youth National Media and Publicity Chair.

Parliamentary Oversight Committee: Mireille Wenger – Wenger, the chief whip of the majority party, holds two Masters Degrees, an MA in International Studies and an MPhil in Criminology, Law and Society. She also has a diploma in Political Science and Sociology from the Institut d'études politiques (Sciences Po') in France. She worked in the Western Cape department of community safety before she became an MPL in 2014, where she chaired the portfolio committee on community safety.

"We look forward to working with members of provincial parliament to ensure transparency and accountability within the Western Cape government over the next five years," said Wenger.

"I trust that as a multiparty house, the Western Cape Provincial Parliament will continue to ensure that we provide the best possible governance to the people of this province."