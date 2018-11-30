Former Bok Naka Drotske shot, loses 'almost a third' of his blood

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské has lost "almost a third of his blood" after being shot and injured during a robbery, according to information obtained by News24.

He was allegedly visiting family on a smallholding outside Pretoria on Thursday night when four armed men attacked them.

Netcare Montana Hospital confirmed that Drotské has been admitted there. He is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Captain Kay Makhubele said a family had been sitting in their house around 22:00 on Thursday when they were attacked by three unknown men who pointed firearms at them.

"There was a struggle whereby one of the men was shot at," he said.

Drotske and his business partner, another former Springbok Os du Randt, had been having a braai at Drotske's brother's smallholding in Kameeldrift when armed men stormed in, said the friend, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Shots were apparently also fired at Du Randt but he is believed to have escaped injury.

The friend said he had heard that in the rush to get to hospital, the men were apparently also involved in an accident.

According to News24's information Drotské was shot three times attempting to protect his family from the attackers. His wife is by his side at the hospital.

He has already been operated on but needs to be stabilised before another operation on an injured arm can be performed.

Drotské played 26 tests for the Springboks and was a member of the Rugby World Cup winning team in 1995.

Makhubele said they were investigating cases of attempted murder and attempted robbery.

No arrests had yet been made.

He said anyone with information should contact the police.

