The grandson of former Springbok fullback Gysie Pienaar, eight-year-old Edmund jnr O'Ehley, played in his first cricket match for the term on Saturday, but it was not under the watchful eye of his mother, according to News24 sister website Netwerk24.

His mother, Rene O'Ehley, the daughter of Pienaar, died in a horror crash on the N2 between Botrivier and Caledon on Friday.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed to News24 that a woman driving a VW Polo died in the crash, which involved three other vehicles – two Mercedes trucks and a Hilux bakkie.

The Polo collided with one of the trucks head-on.

O'Ehley lived in Bredasdorp and taught at Bredasdorp Primary.

She was the sister of former Springbok and Sharks player Ruan Pienaar.

O'Ehley’s husband Edmund told Netwerk24 that he and his son, and his daughter, Kayla, 10, were travelling to De Doorns on Saturday so that Edmund jnr could play cricket.

"I think it helps a bit to take away the heartache and to keep the thoughts away.

"We are all very heart sore. The children are very small. I don't think they understand completely," he said.

Messages of condolences were posted on both Gysie and Edmund’s Facebook profiles on Saturday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter