 

Former Bryanston High School sports coach in court for sexual harassment allegations

2019-04-15 12:55

Canny Maphanga

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

A 33-year-old former Bryanston High School sports coach, who is accused of sexual harassment, made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The matter was postponed to May 21 for further investigation.

The coach was dismissed with immediate effect from the high school on March 1, after a disciplinary hearing.

ALSO READ: Bryanston High School coach guilty of sexual harassment, dismissed immediately

At his last court appearance on March 12, the case was also postponed to allow the State more time to obtain statements from three people.

The accused, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, was arrested in January after a 17-year-old pupil and her mother opened a sexual offences case.

It is alleged that the alleged sexual offences took place in 2017 and 2018 during netball matches and on school outings, a parent of one of the complainants previously told News24.


