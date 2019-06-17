 

Former Bulls player allegedly assaults Pretoria dentist

2019-06-17 20:48

Sesona Ngqakamba

The injuries to Markus Botes' face. (Supplied)

The injuries to Markus Botes' face. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A former Bulls player will be facing legal action after he allegedly assaulted a 26-year old Pretoria dentist outside a pub in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

Markus Botes, whose left cheekbone is fractured, told News24 that he was at Mystic Bull restaurant in Hatfield with friends when he ran into a woman who was the sister of one his former classmates at the University of the Western Cape, where they both studied dentistry.

The woman happened to be the player's ex-girlfriend, he said.

Botes said from Mystic Bull, they all went to another pub in Lynwood where they had a few drinks and danced. The rugby player was there.  

Botes said when it was time to go home, he and the woman were walking to the parking lot where he was going to wait for an uber to pick him up.  He says the player then approached them and started talking to the woman. 

While he was speaking to her, Botes said he noticed that the player was standing in an "aggressive posture".

"I saw that he was very aggressive and I left it. I was on my way home and my uber was there already. Just before I got into my uber, I heard a voice behind me asking: 'Markus, het jy haar gesoen?' (Did you kiss her?)," said Botes.

He claimed that everything then happened very fast and the player was on top of him, punching him. People who were in the parking lot tried to stop the rugby player from hitting him, he added.

A J88 medical letter (a letter generated by the department of justice), which News24 has seen, states that Botes will have to undergo a corrective surgery for the injuries. 

"I didn’t retaliate, I got into my uber, the driver drove off and he (the player) was running next to the uber trying to open the door but the uber driver sped off," he said.

Botes says he doesn't know what led to the player's actions and that he had never met or spoken to him before.

"The first conversation I had with him was when he said to me 'Hey Markus, did you kiss her?' and then it was a fight," he said.

He said he would now be taking the legal route and has already approached lawyers regarding the incident. 

Brooklyn Police station spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach has confirmed that an common assault case is being investigated.

"This after a 26-year-old man was assaulted outside a bar in Lynnwood Ridge. No arrests were made yet," said Weilbach said.

Efforts to get comment from the player, whose name is known to News24, are being made and once obtained, the article will be updated.  

He is currently playing for a club overseas.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zindzi Mandela can't be found as Dirco seeks clarity on her apparent tweets

41 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One lucky Daily Lotto player strikes it big with R460 000 prize 2019-06-15 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 