Former Cape Town reservist traffic officer kills teacher, then himself

2018-06-11

Jenni Evans

A volunteer traffic officer shot and killed a primary school teacher in her thirties on Monday, before killing himself in Lotus River, Cape Town, police say.

"According to available information, a 32-year-old man shot and fatally wounded a woman in her thirties. He then shot himself," said spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

The shooting took place in Brookford Road, Lotus River, at around 08:00.

The Western Cape Education Department said the woman had been a teacher at Battswood Primary School in nearby Ottery.

"This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the educator’s family, friends, and the whole school community," said department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

The City of Cape Town confirmed that the man had previously been attached to their law enforcement auxiliary unit as a volunteer.

"The City can confirm that the person in question was an auxiliary (part-time) Law Enforcement officer, but no longer has any association with the City of Cape Town," said a statement attributed to Executive Director for Safety and Security, Richard Bosman.

Not a member of SAPS

The Volunteer Law Enforcement Auxiliary Service was launched in 2013 to support the law enforcement officers who focus on traffic violations, but also assist with other crime, according to the City's website.

The programme encourages aspiring members to join their local neighbourhood watch first, to demonstrate their commitment towards protecting their community and creating a safer city.

They may also help with general by-law enforcement and operations. They must be "18 years or older, able-bodied, demonstrate a commitment to safety, have no criminal record, and have the ability to work a minimum of 16 hours per month".

Lotus River is a suburb east of the Cape Town CBD, on the road to Muizenberg.

Rwexana said the shooter was not a member of the SA Police Service, as claimed by some on social media.

Police would investigate a case of murder and conduct an inquest.

