A former police constable will appear in the Wolmaranstad Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly helping a suspect escape from custody.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit on Friday, police spokesperson Colonel Adel Myburgh said in a statement.

According to the police, the officer aided the escape of Johannes Batsibile - who was arrested in August by Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit - after he was linked to 28 cases of alleged rape and a murder.

"During police investigations it was discovered that the former police member allegedly assisted Batsibile to escape," she said.

The suspect was allegedly a friend of the former police officer, Myburgh said.

After the investigation was finalised the docket was taken to the Senior Public Prosecutor in Klerksdorp for decision and the former officer was then arrested.

Myburgh said Batsibile has since been re-arrested.