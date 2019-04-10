 

Former Crime Intelligence commander convicted of stealing 16 sheep, nine goats

2019-04-10 16:25

Ntwaagae Seleka

The stolen sheep that were recovered in Fateng-Tse-Ntsho on Friday, 15 June. Photo: Supplied

The theft of 16 sheep and nine goats in 2012 has left a Crime Intelligence official with several stock theft convictions after he was found guilty in the Maclear Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Captain Ndzima Dweba, the former commander of the Crime Intelligence unit in Elliott, has not yet been sentenced.

On May 14, 2012, Dweba, aged 55, went to Pakamani Project farm and used a state vehicle to steal the livestock.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, Dweba drove the whole night to Lusikisiki to deliver the stock to a buyer.

He was arrested in June 2012. He was later fired from the SA Police Service.

Tonjeni said sentencing procedures were scheduled for July 9 and 10.

Abandoned sheep recovered

Meanwhile, Tonjeni added that the Bityi Stock Theft Unit and Bityi visible policing recovered 20 abandoned sheep after 31 sheep were stolen from a kraal in Idutywa. 

"In another incident, Flagstaff stock theft officers conducted an operation in Mabovu the Mfundisweni Administrative Area where two cows were recovered. The members proceeded to Mthimde where a bull was recovered.

"All these cattle recovered straying were taken to Lusikisiki stock pound for storage and positive identification. Police are appealing to all stock owners with missing stock to come and do stock identification.

In another unrelated incident, close to 80 sheep, including six lambs, were recovered in Aliwal North.

This recovery comes after 89 sheep were stolen last weekend in Sterkstroom, said Tonjeni. 

He added that the owners positively identified the livestock, which were handed to them.

The owner of the farm has been arrested and he will appear in the Venterstad Magistrate's Court on Thursday. He has another pending case of stock theft, also from Sterkstroom.

Further details were not provided.

Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga commended officers.

Ntshinga encouraged stock owners to be vigilant for stock thieves and discouraged members of the community from buying stolen stock.

