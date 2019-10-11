 

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede expected in court for possible bail violation

2019-10-11 10:10

Paul Herman

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede in the dock during a previous appearance at the Commercial Crimes Court in Durban. (PHOTO: Kerushun Pillay)

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected to appear in court on Friday for a possible bail violation.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed Gumede would be appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Durban on Friday afternoon.

Gumede is currently out on R50 000 bail relating to a Durban Solid Waste tender corruption case.

She, councillor Mondli Mthembu, and two others are accused of colluding with corporate entities and others to circumvent the outcome of the supply chain management protocols of the municipality.

Gumede told News24 on Friday that her lawyers were briefing her on the request to appear.

She could not expand on any of the details and was waiting for more information from her legal team.

The Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday swooped in on the fraud, corruption and money laundering accused, seizing various homes and luxury cars.

Among the 10 properties the AFU and Hawks seized was the plush Prestondale residence of Gumede's co-accused Hlenga Sibisi.

On Thursday, Mulaudzi said it had emerged that Gumede was only renting her Amaoti home, but that she could now also be probed for possibly violating her bail conditions. It was a matter for the NPA, he said.

Gumede meanwhile told eNCA on Friday that she was as "poor as a church mouse". She was not aware that the raids would occur, and described it as "painful".

