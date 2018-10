What To Read Next

The ANC caucus has confirmed that former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has resigned as a Member of Parliament.

Nene last week offered his resignation as finance minister after his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry, where he admitted to meeting the Guptas.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted his resignation and appointed former governor of the Reserve Bank Tito Mboweni in his place.

More to follow.

