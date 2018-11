Former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe De Lange is appearing in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday. De Lange served her last day as provincial police chief last Wednesday.

According to a draft charge sheet seen by News24, a police service provider, Vimpie Phineas Tlalefang Manthata, and three other police officers, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, James Ramamialum, and Nomburuza Lettie Napo, will also appear in court alongside De Lange.

READ: General De Lange not forced out, but opted to leave – national police

The NPA could not comment until the accused had appeared and it is not yet clear what the charges against them are. However, it is believed the case was brought by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Its spokesperson, Moses Dlamini, said a statement would be issued later on Wednesday.

More to follow.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter