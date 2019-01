Former KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Vincent Mdunge, who began serving a five-year prison sentence in 2017, wants out of jail.

Mdunge was convicted in November 2014 of fraud and forgery for using a fake matric certificate to gain employment in the South African Police Service and advance his career through study at Unisa.

He was sentenced in May 2015 to five years but after losing appeals in both the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal only went to jail in August 2017.

Mdunge wants his sentence converted to correctional supervision, which is supported by the parole board which says he is a "model prisoner".

He appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday dressed to the nines in a dark suit, white shirt and red tie and smelling of expensive aftershave. In contrast, other prisoners brought from Westville prison with him were wearing their jail garb.

The matter was adjourned until January 31 for the State to obtain the docket and the complete record of the previous proceedings.

