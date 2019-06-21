 

Former KZN mayor shot dead

2019-06-21 11:16

Kaveel Singh

Police investigate a shooting incident. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

The former mayor of the Ndwedwe Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has been shot and killed, police confirmed on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that 50-year-old Maxwell Hadebe was at his business premises around 19:00 when an unknown assailant fired at him through the door.

"He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances and the motive are still being investigated."

This is a developing story.

Read more on:    durban  |  political killings  |  crime
