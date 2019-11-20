 

Former lifeguards save Swiss woman from drowning

2019-11-20 22:19

Canny Maphanga

Two former lifeguards rescued the stricken swimmer.

Two former lifeguards rescued the stricken swimmer. (NSRI, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 62-year-old woman from Switzerland was saved from a drowning at Cape Vidal on Wednesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) revealed in a statement on Wednesday.

"At 14:42, the NSRI St Lucia duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Cape Vidal. NSRI rescue swimmers and paramedics responded," spokesperson Craig Lambinon explained.

However, the woman had been rescued by two former lifeguards, according to bystanders.

"After being caught in rip currents while swimming, [she] was treated by NSRI St Lucia medics and by paramedics and transported to hospital in a stable condition by a Netcare 911 ambulance as a precaution for observation for non-fatal drowning symptoms," Lambinon said.

The woman was accompanied by her husband to the hospital.

The NSRI commended those who had assisted her, Lambinon said.

Read more on:    nsri  |  durban
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Child ambassadors call on Parliament to ban corporal punishment in all settings

2019-11-20 22:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Malema denies he and Ndlozi assaulted police officer at Mama Winnie's funeral
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:46 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:45 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday 2019-11-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 