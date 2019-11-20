Former lifeguards save Swiss woman from drowning

Two former lifeguards rescued the stricken swimmer. (NSRI, file)

A 62-year-old woman from Switzerland was saved from a drowning at Cape Vidal on Wednesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) revealed in a statement on Wednesday.



"At 14:42, the NSRI St Lucia duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Cape Vidal. NSRI rescue swimmers and paramedics responded," spokesperson Craig Lambinon explained.

However, the woman had been rescued by two former lifeguards, according to bystanders.

"After being caught in rip currents while swimming, [she] was treated by NSRI St Lucia medics and by paramedics and transported to hospital in a stable condition by a Netcare 911 ambulance as a precaution for observation for non-fatal drowning symptoms," Lambinon said.

The woman was accompanied by her husband to the hospital.

The NSRI commended those who had assisted her, Lambinon said.