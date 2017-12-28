 

Former Limpopo cop sentenced to life for murder of foreign spaza shop owner

2017-12-28 13:30

Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

Thohoyandou – A former police constable has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 27-year-old foreigner who owned a spaza shop at Hlanganani RDP Section in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

He was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery.

The Limpopo High Court in Thohoyandou sentenced Kulani Obert Manganyi, 34, to life in jail on Friday, December 22, for the murder of Abdulah Hassan Omar earlier this year, police said on Thursday.

Omar was shot twice in the stomach on February 24 at about 22:00 and he died instantly, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"Manganyi, together with his accomplice, grabbed Abdulah Hassan Omar, a 27-year-old spaza shop owner at Hlanganani RDP Section, forced him into his room, where there were three other victims, and held them hostage. The two suspects took an amount of R3 000 before fleeing the scene on foot," said Mojapelo.

Firearm linked to crime

Mojapelo added that evidence collected at the crime scene and the results of forensic investigations led to Manganyi's arrest.

His firearm was also linked to the crime through ballistic examination, said Mojapelo.

"His failure to cooperate with police investigations in revealing the identity of his accomplice did not spare him any moment as he was ultimately convicted and sentenced alone for the murder of Mr Omar," he said.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the team of investigators who worked on the case.

"We will always be merciless and ruthless when confronting acts of criminality, regardless of which quarter they emanate [from]," Ledwaba added.

