Former minister Nomaindia Mfeketo resigns as MP

The outgoing human settlements minister, Nomaindia Mfeketo, has resigned as an MP, TimesLive reported on Wednesday.

Mfeketo, who was one of 14 former ministers who did not make the cut in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet, was formerly the deputy minister of international relations and cooperation as well as the deputy speaker of the National Assembly from 2009 to 2014. From 1998 to 2000 and from 2002 to 2006, she was Cape Town’s mayor.

She told TimesLIVE that she would be focusing on community work as well as working with local NGOs, on top of her work as an ANC national executive committee member.

Other members of the previous Cabinet who were not recalled were: Bathabile Dlamini (women), Derek Hanekom (tourism), Nomvula Mokonyane (environmental affairs), Rob Davies (trade and industry), Dipuo Letsatsi-Dube (state security), Mildred Oliphant (labour), Siyabonga Cwele (home affairs), Michael Masutha (justice and correctional services), Senzeni Zokwana (agriculture, forestry and fisheries), Susan Shabangu (social development), Gugile Nkwinti (water and sanitation), Jeff Radebe (presidency) and Tokozile Xasa (sports and recreation).

