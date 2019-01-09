 

Former Mozambican finance minister's arrest was lawful - court

2019-01-09 16:12

Pelane Phakgadi

Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique, in the Kempton Park Magistrates court. (Wikus De Wet, AFP)

Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique, in the Kempton Park Magistrates court. (Wikus De Wet, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Kempton Park Magistrate's Court has ruled that the arrest of Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang at OR Tambo International Airport was lawful.

Chang was on his way to Dubai when he was arrested on December 30 at the airport in terms of a United States warrant of arrest.

Magistrate Sagra Subroyen said Chang's provisional arrest could be terminated in 60 days if the application for his extradition had not been lodged with supporting documents from the United States of America.

"That time has not lapsed... and, from the face of it, the warrant of arrest appears to be valid," said Subroyen on Wednesday. 

The magistrate postponed the case on Tuesday to peruse the state's and the defence team's arguments.

The US Justice Department claims that Chang and his alleged co-conspirators arranged more than $2bn in fraudulent loans from international investment banks to state entities, purportedly controlled by the Mozambican government.

Chang stands accused of conspiracy to commit wire and securities fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

READ: Arrested former Mozambican finance minister to continue fight against extradition to US

In court, Chang's lawyer Willie Vermeulen argued that his detention was unlawful and that his extradition, if carried out, would also be illegal.

Vermeulen continued to argue that the provisional arrest was not in line with the law, as the US had not formally requested Chang's extradition when he was arrested.

"The USA only requested Chang's provisional arrest pending their formal extradition request for him, and that itself was not an extradition request," Vermeulen submitted to court. 

Vermeulen said the process should be extradition first, then the warrant of arrest, and not the other way around.

Chang's legal team also argued that the US cannot instruct SA to extradite, without giving all evidence of the charges brought against their client.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    manuel chang  |  mozambique  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'You don't ask them whether they are crooks' - Mashatile on ANC donors

2019-01-09 15:47

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Masturbating Mr D driver dismissed after video goes viral
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 8 2019-01-08 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 