 

Former Mozambique finance minister's extradition from SA halted

2019-07-13 12:52

News24 Correspondent

Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique, appears at the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court. (PHOTO: Wikus De Wet/AFP)

Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique, appears at the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court. (PHOTO: Wikus De Wet/AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The extradition of former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang has been halted, after it emerged that Chang enjoys double immunity under Mozambican law.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola announced in a statement on Saturday that he has authorised the director-general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Vusi Madonsela, to file papers in response to Chang's urgent application to be surrendered to Mozambican authorities.

ALSO READ: Former Mozambican finance minister should be extradited to US on fraud charges - SA court

These papers will overturn a decision by the previous justice minister to have Chang extradited to Mozambique.

Chang was arrested in South Africa on December 29, and is wanted by the United States for his alleged involvement in financial crimes totalling $2bn.

In May, former minister Michael Masutha decided to extradite Chang to Mozambique. Masutha's decision followed the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court decision regarding the extraditability of Chang to both the US and Mozambique.

Not yet charged for crimes

However, Lamola has now moved to reverse this decision and has authorised the department to file an application, placing before the court new information which was only uncovered after the initial decision to extradite.

The new information submitted to the court includes details about the double immunity Chang is privy to under Mozambican law.

"Such immunities appear to suggest that any extradition to Mozambique will contravene the SADC Protocol, South African Constitution and the Extradition Act. As such, the previous decision may not be legally permissible," justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said in a statement.

ALSO READ: US embassy disappointed by Masutha's decision to extradite Chang to Mozambique

In addition, the South African Extradition Act requires that the person to be extradited should have been charged for the crimes he is alleged to have committed. Chang has yet to be charged, because his immunities have not been lifted.

Lamola has also received papers from a Mozambican NGO seeking review of the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court ruling that found Chang is extraditable to Mozambique. Lamola will not be opposing this application.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    manuel chang  |  ronald lamola  |  michael masutha  |  johannesburg  |  mozambique  |  us  |  diplomacy  |  judiciary  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SANDF troops undergo 'mission readiness training' ahead of deployment in Cape Town

2019-07-13 12:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 